Australiens führendes internationales Independent Label, Golden Robot Records, wächst weiterhin unaufhörlich in einem rasanten Tempo. Nicht ohne Stolz verkünden Golden Robot Records nun das weltweite Signing einer so renommierten und angesagten Band wie KINGS`X. Das lang erwartet neue Album wird 2019 in U.S., Japan und Europa via Golden Robot Records veröffentlicht.

„I’m really excited to release the next KING’S X album with Mark, Derrek and the crew at Golden Robot! May the groove be with us all,” sagt Sänger/Bassist Doug Pinnick. Gitarrist Ty Tabor fügt hinzu, „I’m looking forward to working with Golden Robot Records!“

Und Drummer Jerry Gaskill sagt: „It’s been a while since we’ve made a record. During that time, I’ve been thinking, when and if we make a new record, I want it to be the best we can do. I want to believe in it. I want to make it great, whatever it takes. I don’t want to just make another KING’S X record. I think and hope that we are in that place. I think and hope its time and I feel good about the team we’ll be working with at Golden Robot Records. I’m going do my best. Let’s do this thing.”

„When we started to talk to KING’S X about signing with Golden Robot in the U.S. and we met Doug in LA a few times, I knew 100% that we would end up working with them. I’m loving the fact they are still the original members and I really believe this new album will be there best yet! It’s incredible how many people inside the industry – and I’m talking about very well-known musicians – love these guys and can’t wait for a new album. We are all very excited indeed,” sagt Mark Alexander-Erber, Group Founder und President.

“I am delighted to finally be able to work with one the most respected, creative rock bands of the past 30+ years. KING’S X is not only a superb rock band with an ardent fan base, but are also a ‘musician musicians’ band. Golden Robot Records is determined to finally help KING’S X receive the worldwide recognition it fully deserves,” sagt Derek Shulman, Executive Chairman of Worldwide Expansion.

KINGS`X haben seit ihrem Debut, Out Of The Silent Planet, von 1988 ein Dutzend Alben veröffentlicht und sich bereits einen festen Platz im Rockolymp erspielt. Sie verbinden Progressive Metal, Funk und Soul Grooves mit Gesangsarrangements die aus dem Blues und Gospel kommen. Damit haben KING’S X ihren ganz eigenen Stil entwickelt und sind damit bis heute eine Inspiration für andere Bands. Erwähnenswert ist auch, dass die Band seit ihrem ersten Album 1988 in der gleichen Besetzung aktiv ist.

1992 unterschrieben KING’S X bei Atlantic Records/Megaforce Records und veröffentlichten drei Alben. In der Zeit tourte man mit den Scorpions, Type O Negative und Pearl Jam. Anfang der 2000er Jahre veröffentlichten KING’S X drei Studio- und ein Livealbum auf Metal Blade Records. 2005 unterschrieb man dann beim Deutschen Prog-Label InsideOut und dort erschien das Album Ogre Tones. KING’S X veröffentlichten dann weiterhin Alben und DVDs und tourten bis 2012 bis Drummer Jerry Gaskill einen schweren Herzinfarkt erlitt. Die Band veröffentlichte dann mit Archivmaterial Burning Down Boston um die medizinische Behandlung ihres Drummers zu finanzieren. Dann ging es wieder zwei Jahre auf Tour bis Jerry erneut einen Herzinfarkt erlitt und einen doppelten Bypass gelegt bekam was dann zu einer unumgänglichen Pause führte.

So lange dauerte diese Pause allerdings nicht, denn Mitte 2015 waren KINGS`X wieder auf Tour und gaben bekannt, dass sie an einem neuen Album arbeiten, dem ersten seit ihrem 2008er Album XV. Anfang 2017 traf man sich dann das erste Mal mit Golden Robot Records in Los Angeles um dann 2018 einen weltweiten Vertrag zu unterschreiben.

Nun hat das Warten nach über einer Dekade endlich ein Ende! Wir halten euch natürlich über alle weiteren Entwicklungen auf dem Laufenden.