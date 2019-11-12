Cat Stevens – “Back To Earth” als Remaster Version

41 Jahre nach Erscheinen des letzten „CAT STEVENS“- Albums wurde jetzt eine Remaster-Version veröffentlicht, eine Vorankündigung auf die am 28. Februar 2020 erscheinende Super-Deluxe-Box mit zusätlichen Demos, Outtakes, Material aus dem UNICEF-Year-Of-The-Child-Konzert von 1979, sowie den unveröffentlichten Titeln „Butterfly“ und „Toy Heart“.

Mit dem Album „Back To Earth“ verabschiedete sich Cat Stevens vorläufig von seinen Fans und es sollte bis 2017 das letzte unter dem Namen Cat Stevens erscheinende Album sein. Die Songs, die ihn zu einer bemerkenswerten Form zurückführten, klingen im neuen Klangkleid frisch und die einzelnen Instrumente stehen auf freier Bühne im Musikzimmer.

„Back To Earth“ ist und bleibt ein Meilenstein in der Singer/Songwriterschiene und erzählt wunderbare Geschichten über Veränderung, Wandel und Ende. Die CD kommt in einer verkleinerten, an das LP-Erscheiningsbild erinnernden Fassung auf den Markt, mit einem Lyrics-Booklet. Für Liner-Notes müssen sich die Fans wohl bis zur Deluxe-Edition gedulden.

Back To Earth CD and LP (Remastered)

The Original – Remastered from 1978 analogue tapes to stunning effect at Abbey Road Studios

Just Another Night Daytime Bad Brakes Randy The Artist Last Love Song Nascimento Father New York Times Never

Back To Earth Super Deluxe 5CD / 2LP (Remastered)

CD1 Remastered – Original album remastered from analogue tapes

Just Another Night Daytime Bad Brakes Randy The Artist Last Love Song Nascimento Father New York Times Never

CD2: Return to Earth – The original stereo mix

Just Another Night Daytime Bad Brakes Randy The Artist Last Love Song Nascimento Father New York Times Never

CD3: Unearthed – Live tracks, rare demos and two beautiful, completely unheard recordings

Butterfly (previously unreleased) Toy Heart (previously unreleased) New York Times (new mix) previously unreleased Just Another Night (demo) previously unreleased Last Love Song (Session Mix) previously unreleased Daytime (Live 2017 Adelaide) Bad Brakes (Live 2011 Albert Hall) Last Love Song (Live 2014 Toronto) Nascimento (Solto) previously unreleased Just Another Night (Live 2016 Nashville) Bad Brakes (instrumental) previously unreleased

CD4: Alpha Omega (A Musical Revelation) – Completion of the circle. Yusuf helps his brother David realise his own musical ambition by producing the 1978 album Alpha Omega, featuring the much loved ‘Child For A Day’

Universe I Who Am I Paradise Inventions I See That Face Child For A Day Sing, Love Is Everywhere Alpha Omega Music Is The 7th Wonder Dreamer World Listen To Me I Believe

CD5: UNICEF Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979 – The last love song. Cat performs under this name, what will be his final farewell at UNICEF’s 1979 Year Of The Child charity concert at London’s Wembley Arena.

The Wind with intro from Paul Gambaccini On The Road To Find Out Just Another Night Daytime/Where Do The Children Play? Father & Son Morning Has Broken (with Belmont Junior School Choir) Peace Train Child For A Day (with Richard Thompson and David Essex)

LP ONE: Remastered – Original album remastered for vinyl from analogue tapes

A1 Just Another Night

A2 Daytime

A3 Bad Brakes

A4 Randy

A5 The Artist

B1 Last Love Song

B2 Nascimento

B3 Father

B4 New York Times

B5 Never

LP TWO: Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979

A1 The Wind with intro from Paul Gambaccini

A2 On The Road To Find Out

A3 Just Another Night

A4 Daytime/Where Do The Children Play?

B1 Father & Son

B2 Morning Has Broken

B3 Peace Train

B4 Child For A Day

Unsere Cat Stevens Empfehlung

