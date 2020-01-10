RISE TWAIN veröffentlichen Video “Prayers”

QUELLE » Head Of PR

ARTIST » Rise Twain

LABEL » InsideOut Music

Head Of PR

Das Philadelphia-Duo Rise Twain veröffentlichte letztes Jahr sein selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum auf InsideOutMusic. Das Duo um Brett William Kull (Produzent, Audioingenieur und Mitglied von Echolyn, Gray Eye Glances und Francis Dunnerys New Progressives) und JD Beck (The Scenic Route, Beck-Fields, Autor und Dramaturg) hat heute sein offizielles Video zu „Prayers“ vorgestellt.

Schaut es euch jetzt hier an:

Die Band kommentiert den Song mit: „Prayers is an elegy for love to come down from a forbidden height, to call from the night, to remember, wake, and live again. It sings a desperate melody to the lost so that they may find their way home.”

Unsere RAISE TWAIN Empfehlung

Letzte Aktualisierung am 9.01.2020 um 15:35 Uhr / Affiliate Links / Bilder von der Amazon Product Advertising API