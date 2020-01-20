Dark Fortress veröffentlichen neues Video

Die Black-Metal-Spezialisten von Dark Fortress veröffentlichen ein neues (zweites) Video zum neuen Album “Spectres from the Old World”:

Gitarrist V. Santura über den Song:

“We are proud to present ‘Isa’, a monolithic song inspired by Arctic Icescapes. The first single we released on December 20th, ‘Pulling at Threads’, is definitely one of the fastest and shortest songs taken from ‘Spectres from the Old World’. With ‘Isa’ we are putting out a different, opposite aspect: ‘Isa’ is the longest track on the album and probably also one of the heaviest and most epic songs in our discography thus far.”