Rage Against The Machine Lollapalooza 2020 Berlin Olympiastadion

Photo credit: Rage Against The Machine beim Lollapalooza Berlin 2020
Am 5. &6.9.2020 findet das Lollapalooza Festival in Berlin (Olympiastadion & Olympiapark) statt. Der erste Headliner 2020 sind Rage Against The Machine RATM. Exklusive Deutschland Show auf dem Lolla zu Berlin 2020.

