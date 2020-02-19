QUELLE » Universal Music

ARTIST » Pearl Jam

Universal Music

Pearl Jam haben die zweite Single aus ihrem neuen Studioalbum „Gigaton“ (VÖ: 27.03.2020) veröffentlicht: „Superblood Wolfmoon“. Zuvor konnten die Fans einen Auszug des Songs via Augmented Reality mit ihrem Smartphone hören: Dazu mussten sie über moon.pearljam.com eine AR Lense aktivieren und ihr Telefon auf den Mond richten, um auf die Preview von „Superblood Wolfmoon“ zu gelangen.

Hört Euch die neue Single hier an:

Gitarrist Stone Gossard berichtete darüber und über die erste Single kürzlich im Beats-1-Interview mit Zane Lowe folgendes: “It’s sort of the outer edge of something that we haven’t tried before, a new way of configuring our sort of collaborative talents. It’s going to be the variety that our fans will be excited about. There’s definitely some really straight-ahead rock songs [on the album]. There’s some very spare and very simple ballads. It’s got it all, I think. And it’s really us. We really did it by ourselves. [Frontman Eddie Vedder] did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he sort of took and really, really, in the last two months, mixed and sort of selected the tracks that really were going to be special. And he did such a great job of bringing everybody’s personalities out. It was probably different than any of us would’ve made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Mike McCready ergänzt in der offiziellen Pressemitteilung zum Album: “Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Unsere Pearl Jam Empfehlung

Gigaton Audio-CD – Hörbuch

Republic (Universal Music) (Herausgeber)

Letzte Aktualisierung am 22.01.2020 um 16:37 Uhr / Affiliate Links / Bilder von der Amazon Product Advertising API