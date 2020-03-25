Pearl Jam veröffentlichen neuen Song “Quick Escape”

Pearl Jam Bandfoto Credit Danny Clinch
Photo credit: Danny Clinch
Die Spannung steigt! Heute haben Pearl Jam mit “Quick Escape” einen weiteren neuen Song aus ihrem am Freitag erscheinenden neuen Album „Gigaton“ veröffentlicht. Hört euch „Quick Escape“ hier an:

 

Die ersten englischsprachigen Rezensionen klingen vielversprechend:

“Grunge Gods return with their best album since the late ‘90s” – SPIN

“It’s a complex, dynamic album full of earnest emotion and subtle humor.” – SPIN

“Gigaton is a soul-opening rush of rock; a listen-straight-through record that feels like sunlight warming your skin and saltwater splashing your face.” – Pancakes and Whiskey

“Lyrically, Gigaton supplies all the hard truths and tough love the world needs right now – but in a way that’s unifying; a much-needed quality in times as divisive as these.” – Pancakes and Whiskey

 “Gigaton opens with a staggering hat trick that may be among the band’s best one-two-three punches ever and easily helps the album earn its explosive name.” – Entertainment Weekly

 “Vedder is on his game here. Vocally he sounds as if he has not aged a day.” – Entertainment Weekly

“The band’s first album in seven years is an admirable, inspiring example of grown-up grunge – Rolling Stone (US)

Von uns dürft ihr bis Freitag natürlich auch noch ein ausführliches Review erwarten. Also: Stay tuned!

