Die Spannung steigt! Heute haben Pearl Jam mit “Quick Escape” einen weiteren neuen Song aus ihrem am Freitag erscheinenden neuen Album „Gigaton“ veröffentlicht. Hört euch „Quick Escape“ hier an:

Die ersten englischsprachigen Rezensionen klingen vielversprechend:

“Grunge Gods return with their best album since the late ‘90s” – SPIN

“It’s a complex, dynamic album full of earnest emotion and subtle humor.” – SPIN

“Gigaton is a soul-opening rush of rock; a listen-straight-through record that feels like sunlight warming your skin and saltwater splashing your face.” – Pancakes and Whiskey

“Lyrically, Gigaton supplies all the hard truths and tough love the world needs right now – but in a way that’s unifying; a much-needed quality in times as divisive as these.” – Pancakes and Whiskey

“Gigaton opens with a staggering hat trick that may be among the band’s best one-two-three punches ever and easily helps the album earn its explosive name.” – Entertainment Weekly

“Vedder is on his game here. Vocally he sounds as if he has not aged a day.” – Entertainment Weekly

“The band’s first album in seven years is an admirable, inspiring example of grown-up grunge” – Rolling Stone (US)

Von uns dürft ihr bis Freitag natürlich auch noch ein ausführliches Review erwarten. Also: Stay tuned!

