QUELLE » Warner Music

ARTIST » Biffy Clyro

Warner Music

Aufgrund der Corona Pandemie haben sich Biffy Clyro dazu entschlossen, die ursprünglich für den 15.05.2020 geplante Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums “A Celebration Of Endings” auf den 14.08.2020 zu verschieben. Hier das offizielle Statement der Band:

After careful consideration over the past few weeks, we’ve made the difficult decision to move the release of ‘A Celebration of Endings’ back to August 14th.

With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the Coronavirus situation is causing in everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan. Music is of course important, but there are bigger issues at stake right now. We know that many of you will be as disappointed as we are, but we feel this is the right thing to do. We’ve always been honoured by the passion that fans have shown for our band and community.

Take care and stay safe.

love Simon, Ben and James.

Den Vorverkauf für ihre geplante Europatour im Herbst hat die Band ebenfalls für unbestimmte Zeit ausgesetzt.

