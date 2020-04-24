QUELLE » Universal Music

Es ist eine kleine Sensation: Die Rolling Stones haben ihre erste neue Single seit acht Jahren veröffentlicht, „Living In A Ghost Town“. Geschrieben wurde das Stück von Mick Jagger und Keith Richards. Teile des Songs sind bereits vor dem weltweiten Lockdown in London und Los Angeles aufgenommen worden. In der Quarantäne entschied sich die Band, „Living In A Ghost Town“ zu finalisieren und nun schließlich zu veröffentlichen.

Lest hier die Statements der einzelnen Bandmitglieder zu „Living In A Ghost Town“:

Mick: ‘‘So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called ‘Living in A Ghost Town’ – I hope you like it”.

Keith: “So, let’s cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it , “Living in a Ghost Town”. Stay safe!”

Charlie: “I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a mood and I hope people who listen to it will agree.”

Ronnie: “Thanks so much for all your messages these past few weeks, it means so much to us that you enjoy the music. So we have a brand new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody, it’s called Living in A Ghost Town.”

„Living In A Ghost Town” ist nach „Doom And Gloom” vom Best-Of-Album „GRRR!” (2012) die erste neue Eigenkomposition der Band seit acht Jahren.

Am vergangenen Wochenende waren die Rolling Stones zudem bei dem von Lady Gaga, Global Citizen und der WHO organisierten Benefizkonzert „ONE WORLD: Together At Home“ zu Gast und sorgten für jede Menge Gesprächsstoff.

Den Auftritt könnt Ihr Euch weiterhin hier anschauen: The Rolling Stones perform „You Can’t Always Get What You Want” | One World: Together At Home

