THE KILLERS veröffentlichen neue Single „My Own Soul’s Warning”

The Killers haben einen weiteren neuen Song aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum „Imploding The Mirage“ veröffentlicht, das Stück „My Own Soul’s Warning“.

Nach der sehr erfolgreichen ersten Single „Caution“, die in den USA auf Platz #1 der Alternative- und Triple-A-Radio-Charts landete, und dem Song „Fire In Bone“ ist „My Own Soul’s Warning“ die dritte Auskopplung aus „Imploding The Mirage“.

Das Single-Cover zeigt ein Bild des Künstlers Thomas Blackshear, der auch das Cover-Artwork für „Imploding The Mirage“ („Dance of the wind and storm”) und das Single-Cover zu „Fire In Bone“ („Two Peacocks”) gestaltet hat. Es stammt aus einer Serie von Bildern des nordamerikanischen Indianer-Stammes der Crow.

Die Crow haben den Killers ihr Einverständnis gegeben, die Gemälde für ihr neues Album zu verwenden. In einem Brief hielten sie folgendes fest: “Artists living across the world inspired by our people and way of life, is a total honour and true testament of the knowledge our people share. During this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the injustice of police brutality protests around the world. Our people recognize the need to also help keep our spirits positive.”

