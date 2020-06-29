Kyd The Band veröffentlicht neues Video zu “Hard Feelings”

QUELLE » Promotion Werft

ARTIST » Kyd The Band

LABEL » Four Music

Promotion Werft

“Season 2: Character Development” EP ist das Follow Up zu Kyd the Band´s debut EP “Season 1: The Intro”.

Mit jeder „Staffel“ spricht Devin aka Kyd offener von sich selbst und seiner Vergangenheit. Von seiner Kindheit in Nord Kalifornien und dem Gefühl sozial nicht akzeptiert zu sein über das Verlassen seines Zuhauses und seiner Family; dem Überstehen einer Überdosis und schlussendlich der Sicherheit die er in Musik und gesunden Beziehungen finden konnte. Kyd the Band möchte eine enge Verbindung mit seiner Audience schaffen.

“With everything I write, I try to write directly from my life and what’s in my heart,” erzählt Guisande. “I’d love for my music to reach all the kids like me, who are maybe questioning what they were raised to believe or feel like they haven’t found where they belong just yet. I hope those kinds of people hear what I have to say, and see a bit of their own story in my songs.”

Die Musik des in Nashville ansässigen Künstlers Kyd the Band ist der ideale Soundtrack auf der Suche nach seinem Platz in einer oft chaotischen Welt. Mit seiner warmen und zugleich kraftvollen stimmlichen Präsenz, seiner unvorhersehbaren Klangpalette und einem furchtlos ehrlichen Storytelling hebt Devin Guisande jeden Song hervor – ein Können, was der Musiker nordkalifornischen Ursprungs erlangte, indem er stets seiner Leidenschaft folgte und sich seinen ganz eigenen Weg durchs Leben bahnte. Kyd the Bands Musik stellt nicht nur seine unfassbaren Songwriting-Skills unter Beweis – ein Talent, das er auch schon beim Verfassen von Tracks für Künstler wie die Hip-Hop Legenden Bone Thugs-N-Harmony und den deutschen DJ Robin Schulz demonstrierte – sie strahlt auch förmlich vor (einer hart erarbeiteten) Positivität, die jeden dazu inspiriert, das Leben noch mutiger auszukosten.

Season 2: Character Development EP Tracklisting:

1. Human

2. Easy (with Elley Duhe)

3. This Time Last Year

4. Dark Thoughts

5. Heartbreak Anthem (with gnash)

6. Hard Feelings

Zur Entstehung des Videos zu „Hard Feelings” sagt Devin (Kyd The Band):

“Given the situation with social distancing I had to think a little differently when it came to the video for ‘Hard Feelings’. There was no cast or crew. My director Garret Hayes and I shot this with just the two of us in the living room of his house, and it’s simply a raw capturing of me recording vocals. And for me this is how I record my music 99% of the time, just my laptop and mic set up wherever I’m at.“

