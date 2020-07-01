VONHEIM: Live Studio Session – exklusive Premiere bei Musicheadquarter

QUELLE » community promotion

Mitte Mai ist mit „In The Deep“ das wundervolle neue Album von VONHEIM aus Norwegen erschienen. Wir schrieben in unserer Review von „melancholisch anmutenden Songs, die zwischen Alternative Rock und Indie-Anleihen pendeln“. Lest HIER die komplette Bewertung.

Natürlich wäre die Band jetzt auf Tour und hätte das neue Werk mit diversen Release-Shows unter’s Volk gebracht, doch das ist leider aufgrund der gegenwärtigen Konzerteinschränkungen nicht möglich. Man muss also ungewohnte Wege gehen.

Hier für euch ein O-Ton der Band:

«Vonheim live in studio.»

Norwegian Vonheim had to cancel all concerts this spring, due to covid-19. Wednesday the band will play live for the first time, after releasing the album «In the deep» 8th may. The band have chosen some of their favorite songs from the new album, and also brushed the dust off one of their oldest songs. The performance takes place in the unique atmosphere of Sounderground Studio, the studio where their new album was recorded. But this time there are no editing or second takes, just a pure live performance.

Sound: Arne Aasland

Cameras: Teddy Dammen

Ihr findet an dieser Stelle den Link zum YouTube-Livevideo, den Musicheadquarter exklusiv für 24 Stunden präsentiert und euch zur Verfügung stellt. Viel Spaß damit!

