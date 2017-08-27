Chris Rea – neues Album „Road Songs For Lovers“

Der legendäre Gitarrist und Singer-Songwriter Chris Rea veröffentlicht am 29.September 2017 sein neues Album „Road Songs For Lovers“ via BMG. Mit Songs wie „Happy On The Road“, „The Road Ahead“, „The Last Train“ und dem Titeltrack bringt er seine Leidenschaft für das Reisen mehr als deutlich zum Ausdruck. Die erste Single „The Road Ahead“ ist seit dem 20.06.2017 veröffentlicht!

Rea nahm das Album Anfang 2017 in den Metropolis Studios in London auf. Das Tracklisting lautet wie folgt: Happy On The Road, Nothing Left Behind, Road Songs For Lovers, Money, Two Lost Souls, Rock My Soul, Moving On, The Road Ahead, Last Train, Angel Of Love, Breaking Point, Beautiful.

“Road Songs For Lovers” erscheint als Double Gatefold Vinyl sowie als CD mit zwölfseitigem Booklet. Vorab haben wir hier ein hübsches EPK für euch:

