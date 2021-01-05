Dopha: Dänemarks Indie-Pop-Hoffnung veröffentlicht Debütalbum „The Game“

Seitdem sie sich erinnern kann, schreibt Dopha Geschichten und Lieder. Sie wuchs im ländlichen Romalt auf und alles begann, als ihre Eltern ihr eine Karaoke-Maschine kauften, auf der sie in ihrem Kinderzimmer alles aufnahm. Sie begann mit dem Klavierspielen, als sie noch sehr klein war, entschied sich aber, es gegen eine elektrische Gitarre zu tauschen, nachdem sie Norah Jones mit einer roten Fender Mustang von 1964 gesehen hatte. Neben Norah Jones zählen auch Lana Del Ray und Taylor Swift zu ihren Inspirationsquellen, aber Dopha hat es geschafft ihr eigene musikalische Identität zu schaffen, die fest in einer Art skandinavischer Melancholie verwurzelt ist und sowohl Stärke als auch Verletzlichkeit transportiert.

Ihr Debütalbum zeigt nun das Spektrum ihres noch jungen künstlerischen Schaffens. Es umfasst die Gegenwart in Kopenhagen, als auch einen gefühlvollen Rückblick auf das Heranwachsen in Romalt. Dopha beschreibt: “It was not before I moved away from Romalt that it occurred to me how much it has meant for my life and my music to grow up there. The quietness and time for dreaming. Romalt has marked my music – and especially my first album. When I moved to Copenhagen I fell in love. I fell in love with the idea of my new life but also in a real person. Everything was new and exciting and ‘The Game’ is an image of how it has been to be me for the past two years – to be young and move away from everything I knew in order to chase my dreams – both in love and music – and place myself in a constant state of hope and hopelessness.”

