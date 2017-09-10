QUELLE » oktober promotion

ARTIST » Metallica

LABEL » Blackened Recordings Label, Universal Music

oktober promotion

Metallica werden am 10. November ihr drittes Album, „Master Of Puppets“, auf ihrem eigenen Blackened Recordings Label / Universal Music wieder veröffentlichen. Das Album wurde remastered und erscheint auch in Deutschland in diversen digitalen und physischen Variationen.

Die Expanded und Deluxe Editionen beinhalten unveröffentlichtes Material, u.a. Demos, Rough Mixes, Videos, Live Mitschnitte, Interviews, Fotos und mehr.

Ursprünglich wurde „Master Of Puppets“ am 03. März 1986 veröffentlicht und wurde das erste Metallica Album das mit Platin ausgezeinet wurde. In Amerika hat das Album inzwischen 6fach Platin bekommen und wurde weltweit über 10 Millionen mal verkauft! 2016 wurde „Master Of Puppets“ als erstes Metalalbum in die National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress aufgenommen, eine Ehre die nur Musik erhält, die als kulturell historisch und ethisch relevant eingestuft wird.

Tracklistings – dann wisst ihr Bescheid:

Master of Puppets (Remastered) – CD

Battery (5:12) Master of Puppets (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27) Disposable Heroes (8:16) Leper Messiah (5:40) Orion (8:27) Damage, Inc. (5:32)

Remastered by Howie Weinberg at Howie Weinberg Mastering, Los Angeles CA



Master of Puppets (Remastered) – Vinyl

SIDE ONE

Battery (5:12) Master of Puppets (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)

SIDE TWO

Disposable Heroes (8:16) Leper Messiah (5:40) Orion (8:27) Damage, Inc. (5:32)

Remastered by Howie Weinberg at Howie Weinberg Mastering, Los Angeles CA

Vinyl Lacquer Cutting by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Los Angeles CA



Master of Puppets (Remastered) – 3-CD Expanded Edition

DISC ONE: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)

Battery (Remastered) (5:12) Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27) Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16) Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40) Orion (Remastered) (8:27) Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

DISC TWO: RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:42) Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:21) The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:22) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:02) Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:42) Leper Messiah (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes II) (0:56) Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:23) Damage, Inc. (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (1:55) The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:58) The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:50) Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGE, INC. TOUR

Previously Unreleased

Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:40) Master of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (8:25) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:15) Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (6:16) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:00) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:16) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (2:58) Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:07) Fade To Black (Fan Recording – Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:33) Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:18) Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:03) The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:01) Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (3:38) Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:44)

Master of Puppets (Remastered) – Deluxe Box Set

VINYL: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED) (180g)

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

SIDE ONE

Battery (Remastered) (5:12) Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)

SIDE TWO

Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16) Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40) Orion (Remastered) (8:27) Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

VINYL: LIVE AT THE ARAGON BALLROOM, CHICAGO, IL – MAY 25TH, 1986 (2 LP) (140g)

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

DISC ONE / SIDE ONE

Battery (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:54)

*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until after we started playing. Master of Puppets (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (8:18) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:22)

DISC ONE / SIDE TWO

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:12) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:15) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (2:57) Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:14)

DISC TWO / SIDE THREE

Fade to Black (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:01) Seek & Destroy (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:22) Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:20)

DISC TWO / SIDE FOUR

The Four Horsemen (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (5:23) Guitar Solo (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:12) Am I Evil? (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:42) Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:44)

CD: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)

Battery (Remastered) (5:12) Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35) The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27) Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16) Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40) Orion (Remastered) (8:27) Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

CD: METALLICA INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars (40:57) Interview with Cliff (18:34) Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC TWO

WYSP Philadelphia “Metal Shop” Radio Interview with Lars & James (14:07) Sounds Magazine Interview with Kirk, Cliff & Lars (50:41) Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars (5:53) Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars & Jason (4:11)

CD: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT

Previously Unreleased

Battery (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:11) Master of Puppets (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:44) The Thing That Should Not Be (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:21) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:29) Disposable Heroes (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:26) Leper Messiah (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:45) Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:21) Damage, Inc. (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:14) The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:57) The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:46)

CD: RIFFS, DEMOS & OUTTAKES FROM LARS‘ & JAMES‘ VAULTS

Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

Battery (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (0:16) Battery (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes II) (1:07) Master of Puppets (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (0:37) Master of Puppets (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (1:40) Master of Puppets (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes II) (0:29) The Thing That Should Not Be (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (0:35) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (2:07) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes II) (1:58) Disposable Heroes (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (1:27) Disposable Heroes (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (0:32) Leper Messiah (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (0:53) Leper Messiah (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes II) (0:54) Orion (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (1:15) Damage, Inc. (1985, from James‘ Riff Tapes) (1:54) Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:11) Battery (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:26) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:16) Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:40) Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:41) Disposable Heroes (Early June 1985 Demo) (8:38) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Early June 1985 Demo) (5:05) Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress) (1:31) Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress II) (12:08) Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985 Demo) (8:44)

DISC TWO

Disposable Heroes (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:59) Battery (Late June 1985 Demo) (4:42) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:00) Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:19) Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985, Writing in Progress) (2:40) Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo) (5:34) Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985 Demo) (4:35) Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo II) (5:55) Orion (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (8:17) The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:18) The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:21) The Money Will Roll Right In (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (2:50) The Prince (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (4:58) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (1:23) Orion (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (0:54) Orion (Late 1985, Kirk & Lars in the Control Room) (1:02)

CD: LIVE AT THE MEADOWLANDS, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – APRIL 21ST, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

The Ecstasy of Gold (1:35) Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:40) Master of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (8:42) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:24) Ride The Lightning (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:33) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986 (5:41)

*Note: The tape ran out before we finished the song.

Seek & Destroy (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (3:50)

*Note: The recording didn’t begin until we were halfway through the song.

Creeping Death (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:47)

Am I Evil? (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:13)

Damage, Inc. (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (5:05)

CD: LIVE AT HAMPTON COLISEUM, HAMPTON, VA – AUGUST 3RD, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

Battery (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (4:26) Master of Puppets (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:59) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:10) Bass Solo (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (0:59) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (9:26) Seek & Destroy (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:50) Creeping Death (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (8:20) Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (3:46) Damage, Inc. (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:56)

CD: JASON’S AUDITION & LIVE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB, RESEDA, CA – NOVEMBER 8TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recordings

Master of Puppets (Jason’s First Audition) (7:36) Battery (Jason’s First Audition) (4:13) Seek & Destroy (Jason’s Second Audition) (6:11) Creeping Death (Jason’s Second Audition) (5:38) Fight Fire With Fire (Jason’s Second Audition) (4:03) Master of Puppets (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (7:51) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:50) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:04) Ride The Lightning (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:21) Guitar Solo (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (2:30) Whiplash (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:08) Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:34) The Four Horsemen (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (5:03) Am I Evil? (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (3:45) Damage, Inc. (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:39)

CD: LIVE AT GRUGAHALLE, ESSEN, WEST GERMANY – JANUARY 25TH, 1987

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

Master of Puppets (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:46)

*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until we were halfway through the song.

For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:30)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:49)

Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (6:25)

Bass Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:06)

Whiplash (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:00)

The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:42)

Creeping Death (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (7:42)

The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:59)

Guitar Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (2:47)

Am I Evil? (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (3:41)

Damage, Inc. (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:10)

Blitzkrieg (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:25)

CASSETTE: LIVE AT SOLNAHALLEN, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – SEPTEMBER 26TH, 1986

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

Fan Recording

SIDE A

The Ecstasy of Gold (1:42) Battery (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:27) Master of Puppets (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:40) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:20) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:52) Ride The Lightning (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:12) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:11) Whiplash (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:45) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:58)

SIDE B

Fade To Black (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:43) Seek & Destroy (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:48) Creeping Death (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:00) The Four Horsemen (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:47) Guitar Solo (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (1:06) Am I Evil? (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:35) Damage, Inc. (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:36) Blitzkrieg (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:05) Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:41)

*Note: This song was taken from another audience recording of the same gig unearthed in Lars’ vault.

DVD: LIVE & INTERVIEW DVDS

DVD ONE

LIVE AT JOE LOUIS ARENA, DETROIT, MI – APRIL 4TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased except “Creeping Death,” “Am I Evil?” and “Damage, Inc.”

Master of Puppets (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:57)

*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.

For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (4:08)

Ride The Lightning (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:05)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (10:28)

Seek & Destroy (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (6:51)

Creeping Death (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:59)

Am I Evil? (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (3:56)

Damage, Inc. (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:36)

LIVE AT ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, FESTIVALPLADSEN, ROSKILDE, DENMARK – JULY 6TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased except “(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth” & “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

The Ecstasy of Gold (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (1:43) Battery (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:37) Master of Puppets (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (8:24) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:12) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:20) (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:25) The Four Horsemen (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:59) Fade To Black (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (7:25) Seek & Destroy (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:12) Creeping Death (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:07)

*Note: Filming stopped during the encore break.

Am I Evil? (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (2:09)

*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.

Damage, Inc. (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (5:26)

Whiplash (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:07)

*Note: Filming cuts during the guitar solo.

MTV HEAVY METAL MANIA

Excerpts Previously Available on Cliff ‚Em All, All Other Footage Previously Unreleased

Part I (19:03) Part II (14:16) Part III (18:16)

DVD TWO

LIVE AT AICHI KINRO KAIKAN, NAGOYA, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 17TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased

Battery (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:32) Master of Puppets (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:10) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:18) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:58) Ride The Lightning (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:20) Bass Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:30) Whiplash (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:57) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:18) Fade To Black (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (7:17) Seek & Destroy (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:02) Creeping Death (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:14) The Four Horsemen (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:31) Guitar Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:09) Am I Evil? (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:48) Damage, Inc. (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:06) Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:05)

MASA ITO INTERVIEW

Previously Unreleased

Excerpt from „Music Tomato World“ (8:13)

MTV NEWS INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

James & Kirk (8:34) Lars & Jason – Part 1 (17:09) Lars & Jason – Part 2 (14:15)

