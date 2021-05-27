Rufus Wainwright kündigt virtuelles Tribute-Konzert an: “Rufus Does Judy”

Anlässlich des 99. Geburtstags von Judy Garland hat Rufus Wainwright ein spektakuläres, virtuelles Konzertereignis angekündigt. Unter dem Titel “Rufus Does Judy At Capitol Studios“ wird Wainwright sein Tribut an Judy Garland aus dem Jahr 2007 (“Rufus Does Judy At Carnegie Hall“) live und in voller Länge in den berühmten Capitol Studios in Los Angeles performen.
Unterstützt von einer vierköpfigen Band wird Wainwright das Konzert vor nur einem einzigen Gast aufführen: Renée Zellweger, die im vergangenen Jahr den Oscar als “Beste Schauspielerin” für ihre bemerkenswerte Darstellung Garlands in “Judy” (2019) gewann. Darüber hinaus erhält Wainwright prominente musikalische Unterstützung von der Concord-Künstlerin Kristin Chenoweth sowie von seiner Schwester Martha Wainwright.
“The American Songbook and Judy Garland’s famous 1961 concert at Carnegie Hall gave me such incredible hope after the events of September 11, and ultimately led to the idea for my first song-by-song recreation of that show at the same venue. It just felt cohesive to perform the entire set again. First, as a dazzling finale to my ‘Rufus Retro Wainwrightpective!” and – I hoped – as the beginning of the end of this global pandemic. Once again, these songs revealed their healing power, and the opportunity to perform them in front of Renée as an audience, along with Kristin Chenoweth, and having my sister Martha there as well, was especially meaningful. However, singing these songs with the very microphone that Judy used when she recorded at Capitol Studios was undoubtedly the most overwhelming,” sagt Wainwright.
Kristin Chenoweth fügt hinzu: “I’ve wanted to have my moment with Rufus forever. Now it was finally time!”.
“I’m still deeply impressed by Rufus’ voice – just like I was 22 years ago when I first heard him in a friend’s living room,” berichtet Zellweger. “Witnessing Rufus perform the entire Judy Garland show at Carnegie Hall was just so special to me.”
“Rufus Does Judy At Capitol Studios” ist eine selten stattfindende, vollständige Aufführung von Wainwrights mittlerweile legendärer Hommage und wird am Donnerstag, den 10. Juni 2021 um 20:00 Uhr uraufgeführt – pünktlich zu Garlands 99. Geburtstag. Tickets für “Rufus Does Judy At Capitol Studios“ sind ab sofort exklusiv über Veeps erhältlich. Eigens für dieses besondere Ereignis entwarf der Designer – und langjährige Freund Wainwrights – Michael Kors ein T-Shirt in limitierter Auflage. Der gesamte Erlös bis Ende Juni – dem Pride Month – geht an die LGBTIQ-Menschenrechtsorganisation “Outright Action International”.