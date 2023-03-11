Der großartige Soundtrack zu “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Wie James Gunn (Regisseur und Drehbuchautor des Films) bekannt gab, wird der Soundtrack “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3″ 17 Songs umfassen und am 5. Mai sowohl auf CD als auch auf 12” 2-LP-Vinyl erhältlich sein (als digitaler Download bereits am 03.05.). Die Kassetten-Version folgt am 7. Juli. Das digitale Album “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score” mit Musik des Komponisten John Murphy (“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”, “Suicide Squad”) wird am 3. Mai veröffentlicht.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3” Tracklist:

1. “Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Performed by Radiohead

2. “Crazy On You” – Performed by Heart

3. “Since You Been Gone” – Performed by Rainbow

4. “In the Meantime” – Performed by Spacehog

5. “Reasons” – Performed by Earth, Wind and Fire

6. “Do You Realize??” – Performed by The Flaming Lips

7. “We Care a Lot” – Performed by Faith No More

8. “Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – Performed by EHAMIC

9. “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Performed by Alice Cooper

10. “San Francisco” – Performed by The Mowgli’s

11. “Poor Girl” – Performed by X

12. “This Is the Day” – Performed by The The

13. “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” – Performed by Beastie Boys

14. “Dog Days Are Over” – Performed by Florence + The Machine

15. “Badlands” – Performed by Bruce Springsteen

16. “I Will Dare” – Performed by The Replacements

17. “Come and Get Your Love” – Performed by Redbone

In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” von Marvel Studios gewöhnt sich unsere geliebte Bande von Außenseitern an das Treiben auf Knowhere. Aber es dauert nicht lange, bis ihr Leben durch die Schatten von Rockets turbulenter Vergangenheit auf den Kopf gestellt wird. Peter Quill, der immer noch unter dem Verlust von Gamora leidet, muss sein Team für eine gefährliche Mission um sich scharen, um Rockets Leben zu retten – eine Mission, die wenn sie nicht gelingt, das Ende der Guardians, wie wir sie kennen, bedeuten könnte.

Im Film spielen Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel als Groot und Bradley Cooper als Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter und Maria Bakalova mit. James Gunn ist der Regisseur und hat auch das Drehbuch geschrieben. Kevin Feige produziert mit Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith und Simon Hatt als ausführende Produzenten.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” kommt am 3. Mai in die deutschen Kinos.