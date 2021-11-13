Neuigkeiten zu OSKA - Quelle: Better Things

Die Indie-Pop Sängerin und Songwriterin OSKA aus Wien veröffentlicht ihre Interpretation des Winterklassikers “In the Bleak Midwinter”.
Aufgewachsen in einem kleinen Dorf in Niederösterreich, zog OSKA mit 18 Jahren nach Wien, um ihrer ersten Liebe zu folgen: der Musik. Sie fing an, auf den Straßen und Plätzen der Hauptstadt als Straßenmusikerin zu spielen, während sie gleichzeitig Pop- und Jazzgesang studierte. Sie hat intensiv an ihrem Debüt gearbeitet und ihre Stimme perfektioniert, um genau das zu vermitteln, was sie will. Mitte 2020 unterschrieb OSKA ihren ersten Plattenvertrag bei dem kanadischen Label Nettwerk und im Januar 2021 veröffentlichte sie ihre Debüt-EP “Honeymoon Phase”, die von den Kritikern hochgelobt wurde. Mit den fünf Songs sammelte die Österreicherin alleine auf Spotify bereits knapp vier Millionen Streams und gewann den XA Music Export Award beim Waves Vienna Festival 2020.
Ihr langerwartetes Debütalbum “My world, My love, Paris” wird am 25. Februar via Nettwerk erscheinen. OSKA über ihr Debütalbum:
“For so many years making my first album was the biggest thing in the world to me. That‘s probably also why it took me so long to make it. I always wanted it to be special and at times was scared that I wouldn‘t like it five years from now or that I couldn’t identify with the music some time after the release. I‘m realizing more and more that this album does not have to be perfect or everything I‘ve ever dreamed it would be. It’s like a photograph, something to look back on, something that brought me a lot of joy and songs that helped me through a lot of sad times. It’s honest and there’s so much love in it. So much time and work, even tears, hours of watching my producer Alex edit guitars and drums and vocals, hours of singing and waiting for the right moment to record and the right emotion to be caught, hours of writing and doubting my skills, hours of absolute peace and flow and loving that I get to do this. I’m okay with the fact that my music will change with me. I’m okay with letting go off these songs. I’m okay with the album being out there and listened to. I’m very okay with this album being my first album.”