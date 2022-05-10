Benny Sings: Neue Single mit Remi Wolf

Nach den Singles “The Only One”, “The World” und “Young Hearts” veröffentlicht Benny Sings die nächste Single aus seinem neuen Album: “Pyjamas” ist ein Bossa-Nova inspierierter Song von “Young Hearts”, welches am 24. März 2023 via Stones Throw Records erscheint und featured Remi Wolf am Gesang.

Während Benny Sings immer autobiografische Lieder geschrieben hat, blickt er auf seinem neuen Album nach außen und erschafft eine fiktive Besetzung liebenswerter Verlierer – wie in “Pyjamas”, einem Lied über einen Mann mit geringer Libido und seiner besseren Hälfte, die mehr will. Das Musikvideo, bei dem Remi Wolf Regie führte, zeigt Benny und Remi in der Rolle des Paares aus dem Song.

“I’m always looking for the anti-hero”, sagt Benny. “One of the subjects that hasn’t been sung about too much is the male with too low libido, instead of too high. We all know the ‘I can’t get no satisfaction’ take on things. Just seems funny to me to turn that around, a duet where the girl wants to roll around in the hay, and the boy is nervously trying to avoid the question on hand. ‘We could take a walk on the beach… Read a book maybe?”

Young Hearts ist das erste Album von Benny Sings, das er mit einem einzigen Produzenten aufgenommen hat – dem Star-Beatmaker Kenny Beats. Die beiden lernten sich via Instagram-DM kennen, woraufhin Kenny Benny einlud, in seinem Heimstudio in L.A. zu arbeiten, wo sie tagsüber jammen und schreiben konnten. Sie tauschten Geschichten, Melodien und Adlibs aus, mit Kollegen, die Kenny einlud, und entspannten sich in einer Atmosphäre, in der alles möglich war.

Benny sagt: “I’ve always loved bossa nova. I’ve listened to Getz/Gilberto by João Gilberto and Stan Getz over a million times in my life. This music is light, yet profound, and I love it. So to pay homage to this music on PYJAMAS, together with Kenny’s crazy drums, is a thrill for me.”