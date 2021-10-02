Am Freitag veröffentlichten elbow mit “The Seldom Seen Kid” den ersten Song aus ihrem neuen Album „Flying Dream 1“ (VÖ: 19.11. Polydor/Universal). Und wie schon ihr gleichnamiges, mit dem Mercury Prize und Dreifach-Plantin ausgezeichnetes Album aus dem Jahr 2008, bezieht sich der Song „The Seldom Seen Kid“ auf ihren 2006 verstorbenen engen Freund, den Musiker Bryan Glancy. Doch während der Albumtitel ein Andenken an den Freund war, so ist der Song aus einer viel spezifischeren und klaren bildlichen Vorstellung von Bryan entstanden, wie Sänger Guy Garvey hier erklärt:
“Whilst we were recording, the realities of lockdown meant that I often only got to hear the music the lads had been making in their homes in Manchester late at night when the house was still. The first thing I heard was what you hear, the drums leading into a beautiful, daring, woodwind arrangement. I was expecting a piano, not a clarinet, but Craig’s creation perfectly encapsulated my mood at that point and the lyrics came out in the order you hear them. It struck me that Bryan meeting my wife Rachael would have been something to witness, a joint charm offensive of grand proportions as both are proud and brilliant and a little bit naughty. In my mind at that point, there was no better thing than watching my best friend dance with the woman I love.”
In ihrem dritten Jahrzehnt als Band schrieben elbow ihr neuntes Studioalbum „Flying Dream 1“ remote in ihren Heimstudios in London und Manchester, bevor sie die Songs im leeren 200 Jahre alten Brighton Theatre Royal perfektionierten, spielten und aufnahmen. Ein Filmteam hat die letzten Aufnahmesessions für eine kommende Dokumentation begleitet. Erste Bilder daraus zeigt das Video zu “The Seldom Seen Kid”: