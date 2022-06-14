Heather Nova: neues Album mit Coversongs im August

Nach dem hochgelobten „Pearl“ im Jahr 2019, mit welchem sie zu ihren rockigeren Wurzeln und dem „Oyster“-Produzenten Youth zurückkehrte, veröffentlicht Heather Nova nun erstmals ein komplettes Cover-Album: „Other Shores“ erscheint am 26. August.

Die charmante Singer/Songwriterin streute schon immer mal gerne die eine oder andere Cover-Version von Musikern wie Neil Young, Chris Isaak oder Nick Cave in ihre Live-Setlist ein. Die bisher veröffentlichten Singles vom neuen Album wie „Waiting For A Girl Like You“ (Foreigner), „Don’t Stop Believing“ (Journey) und „Never Gonna Give You Up“ (Rick Astley) zeigten schon an, wohin ihre musikalische Reise geht. Nova wählte sorgsam einige ihrer persönlichen Favoriten aus, entfernte unnötigen Ballast und nutzte nur das Gerüst, die eigentliche Seele der Titel, um diese mit spärlichster Instrumentierung und Ihrer einzigartigen und elfenhaften Stimme zu einem völlig neuen Leben zu erwecken.

“Ich bin in erster Linie eine Songschreiberin, aber im Laufe der Zeit habe ich entdeckt, dass ich manchmal auch gerne eine Interpretin bin. Für mich geht es bei der Aufnahme eines Covers darum, die ursprüngliche Produktion zu entfernen, um das Wesentliche des Songs zu finden. Ich liebe den Prozess, mich in die Emotionen des Songs hineinzuversetzen, ihn als meinen eigenen zu empfinden und ihn in einer neuen, roheren und intimeren Form zu präsentieren. Es fasziniert mich, wie sich von Männern geschriebene Songs ganz anders anfühlen, wenn sie von einer Frau gesungen werden”, sagt Heather Nova.

Es ist spannend zu hören, was die sympathische Künstlerin aus weiteren bekannten Hits wie „Jealous Guy“ (Roxy Music) und Neil Youngs „Like A Hurricane“ gemacht hat. Man kennt die Songs, aber entdeckt sie im selben Zug auch völlig neu. Sehr intim arrangiert und mit der für Nova typischen Melancholie und sehr emotionalen Sensibilität, mit fast schon einer fühlbaren Zerbrechlichkeit, versehen. „Other Shores“ beinhaltet 13 Neuinterpretationen und endet – passend für Heather Nova – mit „Sailing“ (Rod Stewart).

Heather Nova, O-Töne zu einigen Titels von „Other Shores”

„Waiting For A Girl Like You”

I’ve always loved how dreamy and romantic this song is – it’s one of my guilty pleasure tracks! And the way the melody takes off in the chorus gets me every time. For my version, I wanted to strip it back from all those big synths, and just play it really simply on the piano so you could feel the aching in the song in a new very intimate way. Instead of changing the gender, like I often do with a cover, it felt really special and poignant to sing this from one girl to another.

„Never Gonna Give You Up”

Back in ´89 I was a senior in art school on an exchange program in Rome. I fell in love with everything about the city. “Never Gonna Give You Up” was top of the charts, and all the Italian boys were sporting trench coats like Rick Astley! So, the song has always been reminiscent of that time for me. A couple of years ago my girlfriend who was on the program with me, asked me to sing a cover of it for her. In doing so, I discovered I really liked the song acoustically. I took it far away from pop and could really feel the aching of the lyrics. Adding cello made it feel so beautifully melancholy.

„Don’t Stop Believing”

A few years ago, some friends asked me to sing this song at their vow renewal. I wasn’t too keen at first! But once I stripped the song back to its bare bones, and took it out of the big anthem context, I discovered a sweet vulnerability to the lyrics, and I could relate to the song more. So instead of belting it out, I found that singing it almost in a whisper made it compelling in a whole new way.

„Fireproof“

Sometimes a song just gets under your skin, and that’s what “Fireproof” by The National did. I love it in its original form – the strange and beautiful lyrics and the haunted atmosphere. So it wasn’t a matter of wanting to completely reimagine it, like I do with most covers. I just wanted to get inside the song, like it had gotten inside me. It felt like slipping into something warm and familiar.

„Here Comes Your Man”

I listened to The Pixies a lot in the late 80s in art school. I was a big fan, and I guess you could say they were one of my influences when I put a band together. This was one of my favourite songs of theirs – great melody and abstract poetic lyrics that leave you wondering what the song is about! I wanted to reimagine it acoustically and take the song somewhere else – I played a theremin for the solo!

Tracks:

01 – Waiting For A Girl Like You

02 – Jealous Guy

03 – Stayin’ Alive

04 – Fireproof

05 – Never Gonna Give You Up

06 – Don’t Stop Believing

07 – Here Comes Your Man

08 – Fragile

09 – Like A Hurricane

10 – Cold Little Heart

11 – Ever Fallen In Love

12 – Message Personnel

13 – Sailing

Heather Nova – Solo Acoustic-Tour 2022:

18/10 Köln Kulturkirche

19/10 Osnabrück Rosenhof

21/10 Würzburg Johanniskirche

22/10 Leipzig Peterskirche

23/10 Erlangen Redoutensaal

26/10 München Freiheiz

30/10 Ludwigsburg Scala

31/10 Kempten Stadtheater neu – VVK-Start 28.07. 10:00

01/11 Heidelberg Halle 02

03/11 Mainz Frankfurter Hof neu – VVK-Start 28.07. 10:00

04/11 Essen Alte Kirche

05/11 Worpswede Music Hall

06/11 Rostock Theater des Friedens

13/11 Hamburg Fabrik

14/11 Berlin Heimathafen

17/11 Saarbrücken Garage