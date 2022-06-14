MAYA HAWKE: neues Video – Album erscheint am 23.09. via Mom+Pop

Maya Hawke, Sängerin und Schauspielerin (Stranger Things, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Mainstream, Do Revenge und aktuell in Produktion in Bradley Coopers “Maestro”) veröffentlicht am 23.09.2022 via Mom+Pop ihr zweites Album “MOSS”. Im August erschien nach “Thérèse” die zweite Vorab-Single “Sweet Tooth”.

“’Sweet Tooth’ was the last song written for MOSS. The lyrics were written in Atlanta while filming, but Christian [Lee Hutson] and I recorded the first demo in Nashville. When we finished the first recording session, I felt this eruption of joy and I knew this feeling had to be on the record.”

Begleitend zur Veröffentlichung gibt es ein “süßes” Musikvideo unter der Regie von Celine Sutter. Das Video spielt in einer Zahnarztpraxis und am Strand von Los Angeles und entführt die Zuschauer in einen Lachgas-induzierten Traum einer Gruppe von Freunden, die Hawke gedenken. Das Konzept für das Video änderte sich nur wenige Tage vor den Dreharbeiten, um Hawkes “süßen Zahn” mit einzubeziehen, nachdem sie mit Schmerzen an ihrem Weisheitszahn zu kämpfen hatte.

Celine Sutter sagt über das Video: “’Sweet Tooth’ was born out of conversations with Maya about the song, the album, and the unique feel of sweetness, cavity, death, and joy. We discussed care, caretaking, and childhood adult friendships. In the edit, we found the deconstructed nature of the dream with the behind-the-scenes footage – as if Maya was participating in the making of, and the theater of, her own funeral. “Sweet Tooth” is a trippy, playful video that embraces the dichotomy of its themes: a joyful and melancholic funeral, a fake dream world with real footage, care and loneliness, sweetness and pain.”