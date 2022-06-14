YOU ME AT SIX – Neue Single mit Rou Reynolds von Enter Shikari

Nach “Deep Cuts” haben You Me At Six kürzlich ihre neue Single “No Future? Yeah Right” via Underdog Records / AWAL veröffentlicht. “No Future? Yeah Right” ist ein Feature mit Rou Reynolds von Enter Shikari und eine hymnische Ode an die Selbstbehauptung!

Sänger Josh Franceschi sagt: “‘No Future? Yeah Right‘ is a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle. Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others’ insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone’s true colours and them being dark. Getting our long time friend Rou to lend his skills to our angst and defiance made the song that much more profound.”

You Me At Six sind Meister ihres Fachs und mit zwei britischen Nummer-1-Alben, darunter “SUCKAPUNCH” aus dem Jahr 2021, und vier weiteren Top-10-Alben repräsentieren sie das Pop-Rock und Emo-Genre auf globaler Ebene. Sie haben über eine halbe Milliarde Streams auf allen Plattformen gesammelt, zierten die Titelseiten diverser Magazine auf der ganzen Welt und hatten 18 Singles allein auf der BBC Radio One Playlist, was beweist, dass sie auch ein Mainstream-Thema sind.