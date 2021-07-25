The Killers haben kürzlich ihr siebtes Studioalbum angekündigt: „Pressure Machine“ wird am 13. August 2021 erscheinen und kann ab sofort vorbestellt werden.
Produziert wurde „Pressure Machine“ – wie auch schon der Vorgänger „Imploding The Mirage“ aus dem vergangenen Jahr – erneut von der Band selbst sowie Shawn Everett und Jonathan Rado von Foxygen.
Sänger Brandon Flowers nutzte den erzwungenen Stillstand des vergangenen Jahres ohne Promotiontermine und Tourneen, um an den neuen Songs zu arbeiten: “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”
„Pressure Machine“ erzählt von den Realitäten einer amerikanischen Kleinstadt. Vorbild war Brandon Flowers‘ Heimat Nephi in Utah, ein Dorf mit knapp 5.300 Einwohnern, ohne Ampeln, umgeben von Weizenfeldern und den West Hills. Das Album erzählt von Erinnerungen und Geschichten aus Brandons Jugend und von Leuten, die ihn damals prägten. Es ist das bisher verhaltenste Album der Killers.
“We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere”, so Drummer Ronnie Vannucci. “And during Covid-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere”, ergänzt Brandon Flowers. “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”
Das Album-Cover wurde auf einem Highway außerhalb von Nephi von Wes Johnson fotografiert und zeigt den Blick durch eine Stacheldrahtzaun auf eine Baptisten-Kirche.
Schaut Euch hier den Album-Trailer zu „Pressure Machine“ an: