YOU ME AT SIX: Neue Single / Tour und Album 2023

Nachdem YOU ME AT SIX zuletzt mit “Deep Cuts”, “No Future? Yeah Right!” (feat. Rou Reynolds von Enter Shikari) und “Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)” ihr neues Album “Truth Decay” für den 27. Januar 2023 via Underdog Records / AWAL ankündigten, folgt heute mit “heartLESS” eine neue Single.

Sänger Josh Franceschi sagt dazu: “‘heartLESS’ was a song we’ve been sitting on for years knowing it would always come out. It’s a song about feeling insecure and yet accepting of whatever may come. I wrote this song about someone close to me in the middle ground of a break up and falling in love.”

Um die Veröffentlichung des Albums zu feiern, hat sich die Band mit Music Declares Emergency zusammengetan und eine sehr begrenzte Anzahl von “Truth Decay” ‘Decayed Versions’ (alle einzigartig und von der Band handgefertigt) zur Verfügung gestellt. Aus recyceltem Plastik und Farbe hergestellt, geht ein Teil des Umsatzes dieser Version an die Kampagne “No Music On A Dead Planet” von Music Declares Emergency.

Josh sagt zu der Partnerschaft: “We wanted to do something fun for fans but also something that told the story about this record. So we decided to represent decaying records by spray painting and burning them and generally doing whatever we could without actually breaking them! It felt important to further the message with these and team up with the ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ campaign who do great work to raise awareness of global warming and how the music industry can help steady the decline of the planet.”

Music Declares Emergency ergänzt: “We are delighted to be working with You Me At Six on their new album release. As a band that has been unafraid to speak out on the climate emergency we are proud to partner with them on the limited edition version of ‘Truth Decay’ and hope their fans will enjoy the album and the message that there is No Music On A Dead Planet.”

Während den Aufnahmen zu “Truth Decay” fiel der Band auf, dass man nicht weiß, wohin man geht, wenn man nicht weiß, woher man kommt. Als sich der Wirbel um ihr zweites UK-Nr. 1 Album gelegt hat, fanden sich Josh Franceschi (Sänger), Max Helyer (Gitarre), Chris Miller (Gitarre), Matt Barnes (Bass) und Dan Flint (Schlagzeug) zusammen und diskutierten ihre nächsten Schritte neu.

Franceschi sagt dazu: “The album generally is the band doing all the things that we as a band think we’re good at and just embellishing them and finessing those ideas and just trying to do retrospective, quintessential YMAS but in 2022 and give that a new lease of life. For us we saw people around us, our peers and some new blood coming through that were doing emo rock music again and we thought ‘well we know how to do that and we want the world to know how we do it”.

“Truth Decay” feiert und würdigt You Me At Six als eine der größten, modernen britischen Rockbands und zeigt gleichzeitig den aufregenden Weg in die Zukunft auf.

Mit einem klaren klanglichen Konzept vor Augen erlebten sie eine kreative Blütezeit, in der jeden Tag vier oder fünf Songideen während der Schreibsessions Gestalt annahmen. Aufgenommen wurde das Album dann von “VI” und “Suckapunch” Produzenten Dan Austin im Black Rock Studio in Santorini.

You Me At Six sind Meister ihres Genres und repräsentieren Pop-Rock und Emo auf globaler Ebene, mit zwei britischen Nummer-1-Alben, darunter “SUCKAPUNCH” aus dem Jahr 2021, und vier weiteren Top-10-Alben. Sie haben mehr als eine halbe Milliarde Streams auf allen Plattformen erreicht, zierten die Titelseiten weltweiter Magazine und hatten allein 18 Singles auf der BBC Radio One Playlist, was ihre Anziehungskraft auf den Mainstream beweist.