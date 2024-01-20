You Me At Six geben Auflösung & Welt-Tournee 2025 bekannt

Nach einer langen und erfolgreichen Karriere gaben You Me At Six Ende Januar ihre Auflösung bekannt.

Frontmann Josh Franceschi sagt dazu: „When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time. We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.“

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.

Mehr erfahren Video laden YouTube immer entsperren

Während ihrer 20jährigen Karriere haben You Me At Six erstaunliche Höhepunkte erreicht: Darunter zwei UK-Nummer 1 Alben, Live-Shows auf der ganzen Welt vor tausenden vor Fans und über eine Milliarde Streams weltweit. Jetzt werden You Me At Six im Februar in England ihre Abschieds-Welttournee starten.