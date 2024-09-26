Ein neues Kapitel für Declan McKenna

Declan McKenna ist zurück und freut sich, die beiden Singles „Champagne“ und „That’s Life“ über sein brandneues unabhängiges Label Miniature Ponies zu veröffentlichen. Diese neuen Titel markieren ein neues Kapitel und zeigen, dass Declan die volle Kontrolle über seine Kreativität und sein künstlerisches Schaffen übernommen hat. Die Songs wurden im Spätsommer geschrieben und aufgenommen, nachdem er mit seinem letzten, von der Presse gefeierten, Album „What Happened To The Beach?“ in den Top 3 der britischen Charts landete und anschließend eine ausgedehnte Welt-Tournee spielte.

Angetrieben von einem pulsierenden Beat ist „Champagne“ eine Auseinandersetzung mit den schwindelerregenden Höhen und Tiefen des Exzesses, musikalisch verdreht und gewendet durch euphorische Momente und psychedelische Crescendos. Die begleitende Single des Tracks, „That’s Life“, nimmt die scheinbar zyklische Natur des Lebens mit einer zynisch hochgezogenen Augenbraue auf.

Declan sagt selbst: “Champagne and That’s Life have come together in the last few months as the first finished tracks produced with my good friend Jules [Apollinaire]. They are old ideas that started to come to life while I was messing around with them in my new studio, ‘Champagne’ even has me playing live drums for the first time for a full track. The themes of both are quite similar but different in approach, one more grand and over the top, the other more cyclical and cynical. ‘Champagne’ took me to grander and more expanded ideas, more rooted in theatrics and performance, the lyrics are related to grandeur and what really happens next when someone reaches a benchmark of success. ‘That’s Life’ feels to me like a cycle, the song repeats in a way that reflects the themes. Slowly accepting that each turn life takes can feel cruel.”

Declan McKenna tourt im Juli 2025 mit Imagine Dragons als Support auch in Deutschland:

16.07.2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg *Support für Imagine Dragons

21.07.2025 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt *Support für Imagine Dragons