HOZIER: neues Album „Unreal Unearth“ soll noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen!

Am vergangenen Freitag war nicht nur Hoziers Geburtstag und St. Patrick’s Day, der Ire veröffentlichte außerdem seine neue EP „Eat Your Young“. Jede Menge Gründe zum Feiern also!

“Eat Your Young” Tracklist

1. Eat Your Young

2. All Things End

3. Through Me (The Flood)

„Eat Your Young“ ist nicht nur die erste Veröffentlichung seit Hoziers letztem Album „Wasteland, Baby!“ aus dem Jahr 2019, sondern auch der Auftakt für sein nächstes Werk „Unreal Unearth“, das noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen soll. Thematisch streift die EP Dantes Inferno und behandelt zwei der neun Kreise der Hölle, Völlerei und Ketzerei.

Hozier selbst sagt über „Eat Your Young“: “This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album Unreal Unearth in late summer. It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.“

Hozier kündigte außerdem eine Nordamerika-Tour für den Herbst diesen Jahres an und seine bisher erfolgreichste Single „Take Me To Church“ erhielt in der vergangenen Woche in den USA Diamant-Status.